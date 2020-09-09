Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi to interact with street vendors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold ‘Swanidhi Samvaad’ with street vendors from Madhya Pradesh via video conferencing.

Arrangements for beneficiaries of the scheme in the state to watch the program in public places have been made through LED screens in 378 municipal bodies.

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan, will also participate.

PM Swanidhi scheme was launched by the government of India on 1st June 2020 to help the street vendors and small shops, facing loss in business due to Corona crisis, resume livelihood activities.

Madhya Pradesh government has registered 4.5 lakh street vendors, who are eligible for loans. Besides the MP government has issued identity cards and certificates to more than 4 lakh street vendors.