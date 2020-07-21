Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon passes away; President, PM extend condolences

His son Ashutosh Tandon informed him about his father’s demise on twitter.

Lalji Tandon was admitted to a hospital in Lucknow last month. A veteran BJP leader, Lalji Tandon was a former MP from Lucknow and former Cabinet Minister in the state government.

His son and Cabinet Minister in Uttar Pradesh Government Ashutosh Tandon said that his last rites will be performed while following the Covid Guidelines in Lucknow Tuesday evening.

He requested everyone to pay homage to the leader while remaining at home.

Uttar Pradesh Government has announced three day state mourning. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed heartfelt condolences over the demise of Lalji Tandon.

President Ram Nath Kovind said the nation has lost a legendary leader in the passing away of Madhya Pradesh Governor Lal Ji Tandon. In a tweet, the President said Tandon combined cultural sophistication of Lucknow and acumen of a national stalwart. Stating that he deeply mourns the death, President Kovind extended condolences to his family and friends.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief at the demise of Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon. In a tweet, PM Modi said he will be remembered for his untiring efforts to serve society. He said Lalji Tandon played a key role in strengthening the BJP in Uttar Pradesh and made a mark as an effective administrator who always gave importance to public welfare.

The Prime Minister said Lalji Tandon was well-versed with constitutional matters and enjoyed a long and close association with former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He extended his condolences to the family and well-wishers of Lalji Tandon.

Home Minister Amit Shah has expressed sadness at the demise of Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon. In a tweet, Shah said Tandon’s entire life was devoted to public service and he played an important role in the expansion of the organisation in Uttar Pradesh. He said, as a public servant, Lalji Tandon has left a deep impression on Indian politics and his death is an irreparable loss.

Union Minister Rajnath Singh has expressed pain at the demise of Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon. In a tweet, the Minister said Lalji Tandon’s long public life had been devoted to the service of the public. Singh said Lalji Tandon, who was affable and well liked by party workers, has left a distinct mark in his work. He said people of Uttar Pradesh still appreciate the development works done by him.

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has expressed grief at the passing away of Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon. In a tweet, Ms Sitharaman said Lalji Tandon was closely associated with former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. She said his insights on governance were sharp and subtle.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar has expressed sadness at the passing away of Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon. In a tweet, the Minister said Lalji Tandon was an exemplary man who fully stood by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.