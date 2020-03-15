Madhya Pradesh: Floor Test on Monday

The fate of Kamal Nath led Congress Government will be tested on Madhya Pradesh state assembly floor on Monday.

Followed by the request of the BJP delegation to the state governor Lalji Tandon to conduct a floor test in the Assembly, the governor has ordered the same on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Governor also directed Chief Minister Kamal Nath to seek a trust vote in the Assembly immediately after his address.

BJP leaders Gopal Bhargava, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Narottam Mishra, and Bhupendra Singh were part of the delegation that met the Governor.

Earlier, Kamal Nath has called a cabinet meeting on Sunday in Bhopal to discuss on the governor’s direction to seek a trust vote in the Monday assembly.