Madhya Pradesh: Employment Fairs to be organized to provide employment opportunities to labourers

In the first phase, these fairs will be organized in those districts where the number of labourers is more.



Employment Fairs will be organized in the third week of June. In the districts where more labourers are registered, employment fairs will be organized on priority basis. Every labourer will be informed by SMS. Transportation arrangement will be provided to bring labourers to fair’s venue. There will also be an arrangement of food and water at the fair venues. It will be necessary to follow all the guidelines issued regarding prevention of Corona virus at the fair venues.



The fair venue will be sanitized. Hand washing and thermal scanning will be done and social distancing will also be ensured. Significantly, Madhya Pradesh Government has already started an ‘Rozgar Setu’ portal to connect the skilled labourers with the employers.

