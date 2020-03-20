Madhya Pradesh Crises: Kamal Nath steps down as CM

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath resigns on Friday post his media briefing at 12 PM. As per the Supreme Court’s order, Kamal Nath had to undergo the floor test at 2 PM on Friday.

The state has been witnessing political crises since Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the Congress on March 10. The move led Legislators loyal to Scindia also quit the party to reduce the Kamal Nath-led government to a minority.

Nth said that he is going to Raj Bhawan to submit his resignation to Governor Lal ji Tandon. Supreme Court had directed on Thursday to conduct the floor test in Madhya Pradesh assembly by Friday 5 pm.