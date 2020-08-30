Maan Ki Baat: PM gives clarion call to all citizens to become self reliant

Addressing the nation in his Mann Ki Baat program on All India Radio, Mr Modi underlined the importance of Atmanirbhar Bharat for all round growth and development of the nation.

He said Indians especially the generation next have a lot to offer in innovation and solutions and we should harness this potential for a better tomorrow.



The Prime Minister cited how at the beginning of this month, the nation’s youth participated enthusiastically in the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat App innovation challenge.

Around 7 thousand entries were received out of which two thirds were from the youth of tier two and tier three cities. Around two dozen Apps in different categories have been awarded and the results are quite impressive.

PM Modi asked people to familiarize themselves with these Apps and connect with them. He said this is a very auspicious indication for self-reliant India, and for the future of the country.



The Prime Minister cited a few examples among these Apps – the ‘Kutuki Kids Learning app, Chingari App, Ask Sarkar App, Step Set Go App, among others.

PM Modi said today’s small start-ups will transform into big companies tomorrow and become the mark of India in the world. He pointed out that the big companies which exist in the world today were also once, start-ups.