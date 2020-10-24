LT GEN Nanda Kishore Sahoo Assumes Appointment of Director General Dental Services | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Lieutenant General Nanda Kishore Sahoo, VSM assumed the appointment of Director General Dental Services and Colonel Commandant of Army Dental Corps on 12 Oct 2020. During his distinguished military career of 37 years, he has held multiple important appointments including Command of a unit in Kashmir Valley, Command Advisor of Western, Central and Southern Commands.

The General Officer is an alumnus of King George’s Medical University and a Post Graduate from Mumbai University in the Specialty of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery. He has the unique distinction of being the Professor & Head of the Dental Department at Armed Forces Medical College, Pune and at the Army Hospital (Research & Referral), Delhi. Lt Gen NK Sahoo is an internationally acclaimed author, teacher and winner of K S Master silver medal. The General officer is a recipient of five Commendations and the Presidential Award, VishishtSevaMedal(VSM) for his exceptional services of a high order.

On taking over, Lt Gen NK Sahoo exhorted all ranks to continue working with utmost zeal and enthusiasm .He urged them to continue on the path to strive for excellence and to keep ’Nation First’ in all their endeavours.

