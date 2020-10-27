Looking for weather updates? Read below | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

The National Capital Delhi will be experiencing mist. The temperature will hover between 14 and 33 degree Celsius.



In Mumbai, sky will be partly cloudy. The lower level of temperature in the metropolis was 26 degree Celsius and the upper level will be around 32 degrees.

Chennai will have generally cloudy sky with light rain. The temperature will oscillate between 25 and 33 degree Celsius.

Kolkata is expected to have partly cloudy sky. The minimum temperature in the metropolitan was 24 degree Celsius and the maximum will be around 32 degrees.

Jammu and Srinagar cities will have mainly clear sky. In Jammu, the minimum temperature was 15 degree Celsius while maximum 31 degrees. In Srinagar, the minimum temperature was two degree Celsius and maximum will be around 21 degrees.

Leh will have mainly clear sky. Minimum temperature was minus two degree Celsius while the maximum will be nearly 14 degrees.

Gilgit will witness mainly clear sky with temperature moving from six to 20 degree Celsius. In Muzafarrabad, lower limit of temperature was 14 degree



Celsius while upper limit will be around 31 degrees. The sky will be mainly clear.

In Dehradun, the temperature will hover between 13 and 31 degree Celsius. Mainly clear sky becoming partly cloudy towards afternoon or evening.

Chandigarh is likely to witness mainly clear sky. The minimum temperature was 16 degree Celsius and the maximum 32 degrees.

In Hyderabad, the minimum temperature was 20 degree Celsius while the maximum will be around 32 degrees. The city will have partly cloudy sky with haze.

Ahmedabad is expected to have mainly clear sky. The city will have minimum temperature of 22 degree Celsius while maximum will be around 36 degrees.

Patna may see mainly clear sky. Temperature will hover between 17 to 32 degree Celsius.

And Guwahati will have generally cloudy sky with haze. The temperature is likely to vary between 23 degree Celsius to 30 degrees.