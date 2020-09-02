Longer build-up to tournament a great opportunity to experiment: Ashwin

Ashwin, who had joined the team from Kings XI Punjab in a trade, is looking forward to working with the team. “I had heard a lot about the Delhi Capitals, and I look forward to working with Ponting. I’ve had some wonderful conversations with him over the last week or so. Shreyas is a lovely young leader who is very clear in his head, I’ve had a few chats with him too,” said the veteran spinner.

With Head Coach Ricky Ponting calling Ashwin “one of the most successful spinners in IPL history”, the 33-year-old feels he has started understanding his role better. “I feel that in the shorter format of the game, it’s harder to be a bowler and easier to be a batter. My job is to come in at 7 or 8, and you’re going to get 5-6 deliveries at the most, sometimes not even that. The last 2 years at Punjab, I started understanding these roles better. I understand my role with the bat better now, and I can contribute better than I have done in the past. Of course bowling is what I enjoy. I don’t mind going for runs, it’s a challenge I love,” he said.

Talking about how he views the upcoming IPL season, the spin maestro said he will look to capitalize on teams having a slow start.

Having completed the first few nets sessions with the Delhi Capitals, Ashwin said it was “exciting to be out in the open”. “Seeing a few human beings and being out in the open is not something we’ve done in the last few months, so yes, I’m excited. We’ve got nets, and top quality batsmen to bowl to, and then you’re testing yourself against the best. You know action is coming up and you’re back in the nets, so it’s an amazing feeling,” he signed off.

By Tapas Bhattacharya