London High Court rejects Mallya’s plea to appeal against extradition to India

After the rejection of his plea, Mallya has no legal options left in the United Kingdom and will likely be extradited to India within 28 days. UK Home Secretary Priti Patel will now take a final call to formally certify the court order for Vijay Mallya to be extradited to India within 28 days. Following this, concerned authorities in the UK will coordinate to extradite Mallya to India.

Last month, London high court had rejected Vijay Mallya’s appeal against extradition, leading him to seek permission from the court to move the supreme court against the order. On April 20, the London high court observed that Vijay Mallya had defrauded the Indian banks and should be extradited to India. Mallya is accused of defrauding Indian banks to the tune of over 11,000 crore rupees.

Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate have been pursuing Vijay Mallya’s extradition case since 2016 in UK courts. He fled the country in 2016.

In a tweet, Mallya said that he is ready to pay the money he owes to Indian banks.