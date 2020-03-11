Lok Sabha to discuss Delhi violence

In the Lok Sabha, a discussion on the recent law and order situation in some parts of Delhi will take place. Besides, the Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and discussion and voting on the Demands for Grants of Ministries including Health, Tourism and Social Justice and Empowerment are listed in today’s business.

In the Rajya Sabha, several bills are listed in Wednesday’s legislative business. They include Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Bill, 2020, the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill and the National Commission for Homoeopathy Bill, 2019.

