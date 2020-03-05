Lok Sabha suspends seven Congress members

The presiding chair of the house, named Gaurav Gogoi, T N Prathapan, Dean Kuriakose, Manicka Tagore, Rajmohan Unnithan, Benny Behanan and Gurjeet Singh Aujla.The government brought a resolution which was passed by voice vote in the lower house..here’s more..

Unprecended scenes were witnessed in the lower house of parliament on Thursday. Lok Sabha was rocked by vociferous protests by the opposition members and the proceedings were adjourned repeatedly.

At around 2 pm Congress members stormed the Well but the chair continued to run the proceedings of the House.

Congress members intensified sloganeering. As the process of passing a bill was underway, a Congress member was seen throwing papers kept on the Lok Sabha Speaker’s table. The House was adjounred.

As soon as the House reassembled at 3 pm the presiding chair dissapproved of the conduct and named named Gaurav Gogoi, T N Prathapan, Dean Kuriakose, Manicka Tagore, Rajmohan Unnithan, Benny Behanan and Gurjeet Singh Aujla.

Once a member is named by the Chair, he or she cannot attend the House for that day.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi then moved a motion to suspend these members from the House for the remaining period of the Budget session. The motion was passed by a voice vote amid protests by opposition members.

Lekhi then asked the seven members to leave Lok Sabha chambers immediately and then adjourned the House for the day.

The congress members were protesting against Rajasthan MP Hanuman Beniwal for his remarks in a discussion on coronavirus in the house.

Ruling party and opposition members are blaming each other for the situation

Amidst the din , the house passed the Mineral Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020. After a statement by union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on the covid 19 situation in the nation and suggestions by many members, the Rajya Sabha also witnessed noisy scenes and the proceedings had to be adjourned.

