Lok Sabha Speaker writes to European Parliament President over joint motion for resolution against CAA

The letter reads, ‘I understand that Joint Motion for Resolution has been introduced in European Parl on Citizenship Amendment Act. As members of Inter Parliamentary Union, we must respect sovereign processes of fellow legislatures’.

The Letter further reads, ‘It is inappropriate for one legislature to pass judgement on another, a practice that can be misused by vested interests. I would urge you to consider the proposed Resolution in this light, confident that none of us want to set an unhealthy precedent.’ He said, “I would urge you to consider the proposed resolution in this light, confident that none of us want to set an unhealthy precedent.”

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has asserted that there is no scope for outside interference in India’s internal matters. Expressing his concern over the trend of foreign bodies interfering in matters that are completely within the purview of the Indian Parliament and the Indian government, the Vice President said that such efforts are totally uncalled for and unwarranted and expressed hope that they will refrain from making such statements in future.

He said that as a mature republic and democratic polity, India is capable of addressing the concerns of its citizens and needs no advice or guidance in such matters from others.