Lok Sabha Secretariat Bumper Vacancy, Salary 90000, Qualification 12th Pass



The Lok Sabha Secretariat bumper vacancy has come out for people looking for a government job. Those who want to participate in this recruitment process, visit the official website of Lok Sabha. Apply after reading the notice.

Details of the posts: In Lok Sabha Secretariat, applications have been sought for recruitment to many posts including Head Consultant, Social Media Marketing, Graphic Designer, Senior Content Writer.

Eligibility: The qualifications for applying to certain posts of the Lok Sabha Secretariat are 12th pass, then the qualifications for applying to some posts are determined according to the posts.

Salary: Selected candidates will get salary between 25000 – 90000.

Website link for application:

http://loksabhadocs.nic.in/JRCell/Module/Notice/Consultants_Advertisement.pdf

How to apply: Interested candidates click on this website link and get complete information related to recruitment and complete the application process according to the given guidelines.

Date of application: Apply within 21 days of the notice being published. The application process has started.

