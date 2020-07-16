Locust control operations carried out in Haryana, MP & UP

Thursday , July 16 2020
Presently, 79 control teams with spray equipment-mounted-vehicles and more than 200 Central Government personnel, 50 Technical Officers and 22 Drivers on contractual basis, are engaged in control operations.  Fifteen new Ulvamast sprayers have reached India from the UK.

Five additional companies with 15 drones are also deployed in various parts of Rajasthan for effective control of locusts on tall trees and in inaccessible areas through spraying of pesticides. No significant crop losses have been reported in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Haryana.

Swarms of immature pink locusts and adult yellow locusts have been seen active  in Barmer, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Pali and Sikar of Rajasthan and Balrampur and Bahraich districts of Uttar Pradesh.

