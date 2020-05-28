Locust control operations and survey stepped up in Rajasthan, Punjab, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh

As of today, there are active swarms of immature locust in Barmer, Jodhpur, Nagaur, Bikaner, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Sikar, Jaipur districts of Rajasthan and Satna, Gwalior, Seedhi, Rajgarh, Baitul, Devas and Agar Malwa districts of Madhya Pradesh.

At present 200 Locust Circle Offices are conducting survey and control operations in close coordination with District Administration and agriculture field machinery of the affected states.

Gujarat government has stepped up its efforts to control locust swarm with spraying chemicals and other traditional methods. State is facing locust attack on crops mainly in north Gujarat districts. According to State Agriculture department, all precautionary measures are being taken to control locust attack in Banaskantha, Kutch and Jamnagar. Sources said that authorities are constantly monitoring the menace in all districts bordering Pakistan as well as Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Continuous action is being taken for effective control and prevention on locusts in Madhya Pradesh. Insecticides are being sprayed from fire brigades, tractors and other vehicles.

Administration in many districts has been using blaring sirens to scare locusts away. Nearly 10 districts including Neemuch, Harda, Guna and Hoshangabad are suffering from a massive locust infestation that is threatening crops at a time of harvest. These 10 affected districts are major producers of mustard, cumin, wheat, flowers, fruits and vegetables.

Talking to media persons, principal secretary, department of agriculture Ajeet Kesari said that swarms of desert locusts have entered mainly from two areas – Neemuch in the Malwa region and Sheopur in the Gwalior-Chambal region – both close to the Rajasthan border.