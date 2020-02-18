Locust Attack: Central team in Rajasthan to assess damage to crops

The team, which arrived in Jaipur on Monday, will assess the damage in Bikaner and Jodhpur divisions in three parts.

The central team will meet public representatives in Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Jalore and Barmer. The team will also hold discussions with district collectors and representatives of Jodhpur, Barmer, Bikaner and other districts.

The state has witnessed the biggest ever locust attack in which almost 3.71 lakh hectares was damaged by locusts since May 2019. in some districts, the state government has already completed the crop assessment and distributed ex-gratia.

