‘Lockdowns’ only in red zones: Bangladesh Government

The government has decided that areas with high infection rates can decide to impose total lockdown for 14 to 21 day to control the spread of the Coronavirus. Minister said that committees will be formed to monitor the areas in the red zone where lockdown is announced.

The Minister said that the areas to be included in the red-zone in Dhaka and other parts of the country has been finalized and an announcement will be made soon.

So far, few areas in Cox’s Bazar, Naryanganj, Rajabazar in Dhaka, parts of Narsingdi and Bandarban Sadar have declared red-zones in view of the large number of Coronavirus cases in those localities. These areas have declared a complete shutdown of offices, transport and movement of people.

In the meanwhile, Bangladesh on Saturday reported 44 deaths and 2856 fresh cases of Coronavirus in the country. The death toll in Bangladesh due to Coronavirus has gone up to 1139 and the number of infections reached 84, 379. According to the Directorate General of Health Services, the death rate among Corona positive cases in the country is 1.35 percent while. The recovery rate is 21.13 percent.