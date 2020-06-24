Lockdown in red-zones in four more districts of Bangladesh

The Ministry of Public Administration issued a gazette notification to this effect on Tuesday.The government has declared ‘general holidays’ in certain areas in Cox’s Bazar, Mogura, Khulna and Habibganj districts of the country.

According to the notification, public movement will strictly be controlled in the ‘red zones’ to contain the transmission of Coronavirus. All government and private offices will remain closed in these areas. However, emergency services have been exempted from the purview of the lock-down.

The Dhaka South City Corporation (DCSC) Mayor also announced that the South City corporation is ready with all the preparations for imposing lock-down in the ‘red-zones’ under its jurisdiction.

In Dhaka, the lockdown in the Rajabazar east area has been further extended by one week from Wednesday after it was first imposed on 9th June for two weeks. So far, the government has imposed shutdown in areas falling under red-zone in 15 districts in the country.

In the meanwhile, with 37 deaths reported from Bangladesh in the last 24 hours, the death toll in Bangladesh due to Coronavirus has gone up to 1582. During the same period on Wednesday, the total number of people infected in the country has gone up to 1,22,660 with 3462 new cases reported.