Lockdown in Delhi comes into effect from today till March 31

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a joint media briefing with Delhi LG Anil Baijal, said the national capital will be locked down from 6 a.m. Monday till the midnight of 31 March. 

No public transport services including private buses, autos, e-rickshaws will be allowed during the lockdown period in Delhi and only 25 per cent of the DTC bus fleet will ply on city roads. All domestic flights into Delhi have also been banned from Monday till March 31.

Kejriwal said that Delhi’s borders will be sealed during lockdown but it will be ensured that  people providing essential services do not face difficulties.

 

