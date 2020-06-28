Lockdown extended in Manipur till 15th July

Speaking to media persons at Imphal, Chief Minister said that the government has also decided the opening of inter-district bus service from 1st July, 2020 by maintaining SOPs and guidelines issued by the government.

No other public transport system will be allowed during this period.

Singh said, the testing capacity has been increased to nearly 2,600 tests per day in the State.

The Chief Minister said that apart from the existing 700 beds reserved for COVID-19 at present, the State government is working to add 750 additional beds.

He also clarified that there is no case of community transmission of the disease in Manipur till date.

In the last 24 hours, 23 COVID-19 patients were discharged from different hospitals in Manipur after they were found COVID-19 free.

The recovery rate increased to 38.39 per cent. The total recovered cases in Manipur are 455.

Meanwhile, 93 people who are all returnees from other States have tested positive for COVID-19 in Manipur in the last 24 hours.

They are being shifted to the COVID Care facilities and necessary medical precautionary measures like containment and contact tracing are in place.

The total number of positive cases has reached 1,185 while 730 are under treatment in Manipur.