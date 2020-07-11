Lockdown being re-imposed in Maharashtra

Steady rise is seen in number of Covid-19 patients in prominent cities like Pune, Thane, Kalyan and Mira- Bhayandar.

Therefore many of the local administrations have decided to impose lockdown and continue with door to door testing.

Thane municipal corporation has decided to extend the previously imposed lockdown by one week till July 19 due to steep rise in Covid-19 patients.



Neighboring Mira- Bhayandar Municipal Corporation has also extended the lockdown till July 18 while Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation has extended the lockdown till July 19.

Three-day lockdown has been in place in Vardha since yesterday. Nanded district administration has also announced lockdown from tomorrow which will continue till July 20.

