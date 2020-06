Liverpool club’s possession of the EPL was completed with Chelsea’s 2–1 win. Liverpool last won the league title in 1990. The important thing is Liverpool won the title with 7 matches remaining.

Liverpool’s team will take on the ground against Manchester City next Thursday. Liverpool had defeated Crystal Palace by a huge 4–0 margin in their last match.

Liverpool’s success was also a big achievement for their manager Yorgen Klopp .