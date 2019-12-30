Liverpool remains unbeaten in English Premier League; reaches halfway point with 13-point lead

Mane had opened the scoring for the hosts after latching on to Adam Lallana’s pass and rifling beyond Rui Patricio at the near post. The goal was initially been chalked off by referee Anthony Taylor after a supposed handball from Lallana, before a lengthy VAR check overruled the decision.

Liverpool finish the year as resounding favourites to win their first league title in 30 years, while Wolves end 2019 in good form despite defeat at Anfield.Liverpool are now unbeaten in 50 home league games, winning 40 and drawing 10 of those games at Anfield.