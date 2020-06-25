Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd reports 28.7% rise in the Standalone Net Profit at Rs. 9.23 Crore in Q4 FY20

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Limited, one of India’s leading healthcare companies has reported net profit of Rs. 9.23 crore for the Q4FY20 Ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs. 7.17 crore in the corresponding period last year, growth of 28.69%. Net revenue for the quarter ended March 2020 reported at Rs. 80.57 crore, higher by 4.82% over previous fiscal’s same period net revenue of Rs. 76.87 crore. EBITDA for the quarter ended March 2020 was reported at Rs.13.05 crores as compared to Rs.8.97 crores in the corresponding period last year. EPS was at Rs.4.62 per share for Q4FY20as compared to Rs.3.59 in the corresponding period last year.

Company has recently received European Union (EU) GMP certification from Germany FDA for its manufacturing facility located at Khatraj in Gujarat. The certification will allow the company to market its products in all the 27 member countries of EU and also give access to European Economic Area (EEA) countries. Company looks to enter the EU markets very soon with its dermatology, gastro and pain management products and gradually expand product portfolio.

Commenting on the results and performance, Mr. Mahendra Patel, Managing Director, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Limited, said, “Company’s performance during the quarter and full year has been quite remarkable amidst the challenging economic and business scenario prevailing across the globe. Exports sales (FOB) for the year increased 7% to Rs. 211 crore. Company has seen good traction in the export business, which is expected to get further boost once EU operations begins. For the next phase of growth, company is building a strong portfolio in lifestyle and chronic segment especially dermatology, gastro and pain management to complement its strong presence in acute segment. Strategic growth initiatives, EU approval, new product approvals, better margin products along with operational efficiency are likely to contribute healthy growth and maximise value for all stakeholders in the near to medium term”.

Export business has shown remarkable growth in the last few years. Export of the company stood at Rs. 211 crore in FY20 as compared to Rs.197 crore in FY19, a growth of 7% Y-O-Y. Exports have increased to 56% of total sales in FY20 from 11% of total sales in FY13. Company currently exports to 60 plus countries including East & West Africa, Central & Latin America and Southeast Asia and has got many product registrations in these countries and is also awarded with number of global tenders. With the EU certification, company will expand its business network to 90 plus countries.

Annual Result Highlights: – FY 2019-2020

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd reported net profit of Rs. 49.56 crore for the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs. 46.64 crore in the corresponding period last year, growth of 6.27%. Net revenue for the year FY20 was reported at Rs. 388.22 crore, higher by 7.95% over previous fiscal’s same period net revenue of Rs. 359.62 crore. EBITDA for the year ended March 2020 was reported at Rs.71.50 crores as compared to Rs.66.90 crores in the corresponding period last year. EPS was at Rs.24.78 per share for FY20as compared to Rs.23.32 in the corresponding period last year.

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd has developed 300 plus formulations in 15 therapeutic areas and has a strong product/brand portfolio in anti-infective, respiratory system, gynaecology, cardio & CNS, anti-bacterial, anti-diabetic, anti-malaria among others. Company has filled 20 plus patent applications and is awarded five patents. Company’s manufacturing facilities are complying with stringent international quality and compliance norms and certified by EUGMP, WHO-GMP and ISO-9001: 2015 with approvals from many Countries. Company has a strong R&D team including 30 plus scientists.