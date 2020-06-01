Light showers, thunderstorm in Mumbai and adjoining areas

Light rain/drizzle was reported from parts of Mumbai city, its suburbs and neighbouring districts of Thane and Palghar, bringing some respite to residents from the hot and humid weather.

On Sunday also, some parts of the state, including Pune, witnessed rain with thunderstorm and gusty winds.

“Maharashtra state experienced rain with thunderstorms associated with gusty winds especially in interiors in last 24 hours,” IMD Mumbai’s deputy director general of meteorology K S Hosalikar said in a tweet on Monday.

The low pressure area formed in the Arabian Sea may develop into a cyclonic storm and is likely to hit North Maharashtra and Gujarat coast on June 3, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

