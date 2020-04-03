Light lamps in solidarity against COVID-19: PM

The Prime Minister said, “Today when various people are inside their homes, some of us may think how will we fight this battle against COVID-19 alone? Such questions might come up in your mind. But please remember, none of us is alone. The strength of 130 crore Indians is with each one of us.”

PM also said that the way India paid gratitude to people fighting against coronavirus on March 22 has become a global model that is being emulated by other countries. PM Modi added, “Janta Curfew and ringing of bells/clanging utensils, made the country aware of its unity amid this challenging time.”

PM Modi urged everyone to switch off all the lights of their homes on 5th April at 9 PM for 9 minutes, and light a candle, diya or switch on mobile flashlight, to mark our fight against coronavirus.

However, reminding everyone of social distancing, PM added, “I appeal to people to avoid gathering anywhere during this period. You don’t have to go out on the streets and in the colonies, be at the doorsteps and balconies.”