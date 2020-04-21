Lifeline Udan flights transport 507 tons of medical supplies during lockdown

Civil Aviation Ministry said, 184 of these flights have been operated by Air India and Alliance Air. Helicopter services including Pawan Hans Limited have been operating in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Islands and North East region transporting critical medical cargo and patients.

Lifeline Udan flights have covered over three lakh kilometre of aerial distance to transport essential medical cargo to remote parts of the country. Special focus has been given on the North East Region, island territories and the hilly states. Air India and Indian Air Force collaborated primarily for Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, North-East and other island regions.

Domestic Cargo Operators SpiceJet, Blue Dart and Indigo are operating cargo flights on a commercial basis. Bulk of the cargo comprises products like masks and gloves. A portal for coordinating Lifeline Udan flights was developed by National Informatics Centre to enable seamless coordination between various stakeholders.