Lifeline Udan flights deliver 552 tonnes of essential goods amid lockdown

330 flights have been operated under Lifeline Udan by Air India, Alliance Air, Indian Air Force and private carriers. Helicopter services including Pawan Hans Limited have been operating in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Islands and North East region transporting critical medical cargo and patients.

Pawan Hans have carried 1.90 tons of cargo covering a distance of 6537 kilo meters so far. The domestic Lifeline Udan cargo includes COVID-19 related reagents, enzymes, medical equipment, testing kits, Personal protective equipment, PPE, masks, gloves, other materials of Indian Council of Medical Research, cargo requisitioned by State and Union Territory governments and postal packets.

Domestic Cargo Operators Spice Jet, Blue Dart and Indigo are operating cargo flights on a commercial basis. Spice jet operated 447 cargo flights, Blue Dart- 160 domestic cargo flights, Indigo- 35 cargo flights so far. This also includes medical supplies carried free of cost for the government.

An air-bridge has been established for transportation of pharmaceuticals, medical equipment and Covid-19 relief material and through this 322 tonnes of essential goods have been brought in India from the various countries. Air India operated its second flight between Mumbai and Frankfurt on 15th April under the Krishi Udan program, carrying 27 tons of seasonal fruits and vegetables to Frankfurt and returned with 10 tons of general cargo.

Air India will operate dedicated scheduled cargo flights to other countries for transfer of critical medical supplies, as per the requirement.