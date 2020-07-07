Lieutenant General BK Repswa pays homage at Animal War Memorial

The ASC Centre & College is a premier training institution of ASC and one of the largest support training wings of the Indian Army. It has in its folds two training centres, a college and two Records offices.

Lieutenant General Basant Kumar Repswal, VSM is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, where he was awarded the President’s Gold Medal before being commissioned into the ASC on 15 December 1984 from the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun. An excellent sportsmen, he has excelled in all military courses, including in courses conducted for senior cadre officers at Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, at the College of Defence Management in Secunderabad, at the National Defence College in New Delhi and another prestigious one in USA, achieving distinction in most.

During his illustrious career, Lieutenant General Repswal, VSM has tenanted various regimental, instructional and staff appointments. He has commanded an ASC Battalion in intense counter insurgency operations in Northern Command, been the Brigadier ASC in the North East and Major General ASC in Eastern Command. He has also served as the Staff Officer Logistics in the United Nations Interim Force at Lebanon and as Staff Captain of the Indian Military Training Team in Bhutan.

Lieutenant General Basant Kumar Repswal was awarded the Vishist Seva Medal in 2016, besides various Commendation