Liberation war fighter Ziauddin Tariq Ali passes away in Dhaka

He was admitted to a specialised hospital in Dhaka after getting infected with Corona two weeks back.

He was a member of the cultural group ‘Muktir Gaan’, that inspired the freedom fighters through their songs during the Liberation War in 1971.

Condoling the death of Tariq Ali, the Liberation War Affairs Minister of Bangladesh AQM Mozammel Haque praised his role in setting up the Liberation War Museum.

He said Tariq Ali worked tirelessly to spread the spirit of liberation war among the new generation.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Ziauddin Tariq Ali.

He was instrumental in setting up the Liberation War Museum in Dhaka in 1996 with contributions from the common people.

Currently, it has the largest collection of material relating to the liberation war of Bangladesh against Pakistan.

Apart from generating awareness among people about the history of Bangladesh during the liberation war, the museum also helped in bringing to book several collaborators who sided with Pakistani forces during the 1971 war.

He devoted his life to fighting against fundamentalism to establish a progressive and secular Bangladesh.