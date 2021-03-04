Let’s See Who Else Found Galaxy S21 Series Epic!

Built to deliver next-level mobile experiences, Galaxy S21 series is packed with innovative features that will make everything you do on the smartphone simply more epic. Galaxy S21 series is truly designed for the way we live now and delivers the ultimate smartphone experience.

Equipped with the latest Exynos 2100 chipset, advanced pro-grade camera, and a stunning adaptive display, the flagship series redefine what a premium smartphone can do. Content creators can capture stunning, studio-quality photos under any lighting conditions in just one click.

India’s leading tech journalists experienced the smartphone and its prowess. Take a look at what they have to say about the stylish design, the brilliant camera and the power of Galaxy S21 series:

What makes #GalaxyS21 Series truly Epic? We spoke to some of India’s top tech journalists to find the answer. Take a look:https://t.co/v2sDvWUDnL #Samsung pic.twitter.com/IzN2yOXRVJ — SamsungNewsroomIN (@SamsungNewsIN) March 4, 2021

