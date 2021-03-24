Let the Master Chef in You Come Alive with Samsung Baker Series Microwaves

In the last one year, the one habit that we all picked up at least at some point in time is baking and cooking. Be it a banana bread or chocolate cake or steamed momos or samosas, we cooked everything at home.

But with our schedules becoming jam-packed, cooking at home every day was a tedious task. Sometimes we cooked and sometimes we managed to scrape through with order-ins and leftovers. Fresh, healthy food on some busy days was distant dream, right?

We understand. To address this problem, Samsung has launched its Baker Series microwaves with industry first features such as steaming, grilling and frying with pro-level convection features. Now you can make your favourite dishes in just a few steps.

Check out these amazing features and let the Master Chef in you come alive –

Home Dessert

Be it after a meal or just sudden cravings, we all love desserts! With Samsung’s new Home Dessert feature, making desserts at home just got easier. Now make your favourite mug cake or brownies in just a few steps and enjoy delicious homemade desserts anytime.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Grill Fry

We all love fried food, don’t we? But one thing that we all know is they are not good for our health since it has a lot of oil in it. But with Samsung’s Grill Fry feature, you can fry without using oil and optimal algorithms ensures that the food is properly crisp. Awesome, isn’t it?

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Healthy Steam

In this fast-paced lifestyle, eating healthy food is a necessity. With the healthy steam feature in the new oven, cooking healthy and nutritious steam cooked food just became quick and easy.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please share this news







