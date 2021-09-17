Let the Festive Fervour Begin with Delectable Besan Laddoos Made in Samsung Microwave

It’s that time of the year again! The festive season is here, marking the beginning of all things auspicious. As we get into the festive mode, how can the celebrations be complete without some mithai?

Delectable to the core, Indian desserts always add that perfect touch to any celebration. A tradition that has been passed on to generations, home-made sweets are also a way of ushering in prosperity and good health in the family.

So, this Friday, we bring you a recipe for the classic Indian favourite Besan Laddoos. Easy to make with your Samsung microwave, this is sure to tingle your sweet tooth!

Check out the recipe:

Cooking Time: 12 mins | Serving: 300-350g

Ingredients

Besan (Bengal Gram Flour) 2 cups

Ghee 100 g

Powdered sugar 75 g

Cardamom powder 1 tablespoon

Almonds (Chopped) ¼ cup

Cooking method

1. In a microwave safe glass bowl, add besan and ghee. Mix well and cook for 5 minutes.

2. After the beep, stir well and put the mixture inside the microwave again. Press start.

3. Stir the mixture in every 5 minutes.

4. Once besan is fully cooked, cool it down and mix cardamom powder, sugar powder and almonds. Mix well.

5. Shape the laddoos in desired size.

