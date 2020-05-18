Leh, Manali National Highway to open for traffic on Monday

Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has cleared snow off the highway. The road is being opened for traffic one month in advance compared to the previous year despite the COVID-19 restrictions.

Project Himank and Project Deepak of Border Roads Organization has cleared snow from over 16 thousand feet high Baralacha pass and nearly 17 and half thousand feets Tanglang La Pass, considered the most challenging stretches for the snow clearing teams.

Braving all odds, especially the bone chilling winds and threat of avalanches, the BRO has cleared snow accumulation in these sectors recorded over 35 feet at places and has an average height of 15 feet. Ladakh remains cut off from the mainland for over five months in winters due to snowfall as two primary access roads – the national highway from Srinagar over the 11,570-ft high at Zoji La between Sonmarg and Kargil and the Manali- Leh roads remain closed.

The opening of the Manali-Leh road benefits the civilian populace in the region as much needed supplies including eatables’ ferry through this Highway.