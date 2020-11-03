Legendary violinist T N Krishnan passes away at 92

The renowned violinist Tiruppunithura Narayanaiyer Krishnan started his famous journey into the musical world as a child prodigy and went on to perform with great legends of his times. Born in Kerala in 1928, the world of music brought him to Chennai at an early age in 1942 and started performing with great musical luminaries like Ariyakudi Ramanuja Iyenkar, Alathur Brothers, Chembai Vaidyanatha Bhagavathar and Maharajapuram Viswanatha Iyer. He used to greet the music lovers on every Christmas Day and play Jingle Bells before his packed audience at Music Academy in Chennai.

He also served as the Dean of the School of Music and Fine Arts, University of Delhi. His shishyas and rasikas, both remember him as a great mentor. The legend T.N . Krishnan will be remembered with great reverence for his gracious musical performances and also as an inspiring personality for long.