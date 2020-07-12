Lebanon records new coronavirus infection high with more than 100 cases

“To reassure people, the source is known,” health minister Hamad Hassan said. He added that up to 75% of the cases were linked to what he described as a big cleaning company, were symptom-free and non-Lebanese.

Hassan said 800 workers from the cleaning company in question needed to be tested, along with another 1,000 workers from two other companies with whom they were connected.

“The number will remain high this week,” he said.

Lebanon has recorded more than 2,000 infections and 36 deaths from coronavirus since February.