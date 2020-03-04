Learning the Basics of Casino Roulette

The exciting game of Roulette has been around since the seventeenth century and has now successfully made its way into the world of live online casinos in today’s digital age. Once you have learnt the basics of roulette, you will be able to place successful bets in both online and brick-and-mortar casinos. They are,

The Roulette Wheel:

It is important to know how a roulette wheel works before placing any bets. There are two types of roulette wheels, the European Roulette wheel and the American Roulette wheel.

All roulette wheels contain red and black slots alternately, each marked from 1 to 36. The difference lies in the green slots marked 0. American Roulette wheels have two green slots marked 0 and 00, 38 slots in total and European Roulette wheels have one green slot marked 0, 37 slots in total.

It might seem like a small difference, but it does affect your chances of winning. The extra zero in American roulette wheels almost doubles the house advantage to a 5.26% as compared to 2.70% offered by the European wheels.

The Roulette Table:

The game of roulette is usually played on an elongated table with the wheel on one side. The betting options are presented on a layout. It features the same numbers from the wheel and American tables have an additional double zero slot right next to the single zero one at one end of the layout.

The game begins with players placing their bets on this table.

The Roulette Chips:

Roulette chips are unique and cannot be used for any other casino games. They can be bought with cash or casino chips. To avoid confusion, each player is given roulette chips of different colours. The values of the chips are decided by the players at the beginning and pay-outs are given accordingly.

How to Play:

The objective in casino roulette is to correctly guess which numbered slot the ball will land on in the wheel.

Once all the participants place their respective bets on the table, the croupier or the dealer spins the wheel and throws in a ball in the opposite direction, while announcing “No more bets”. The number marked on the slot on which the ball lands is the winning number. Any player or players who bet on the number, section or colour, receives a pay-out.

Types of bets:

Roulette has gained so much popularity world-wide because players seldom find this game repetitive, thanks to the different kinds of bets it offers.

Bets are divided into three types, i) Inside bets, ii) Outside bets and iii) Announced bets.

The main part of the table consists of the numbers from 0-36 which can be broadly divided into sectors like odd/even, 1-18/19-36, red/black etc. Bets placed on the numbers are called inside bets, and the bets placed on the other sectors are called outside bets.

Inside bets are placed directly on the numbers. They are riskier and provide higher pay-outs. There are seven types of inside bets. They are,

The straight up, split bet, the street bet (or three number bet or “side bet” or the trio), the four number bet (or the corner or the square,), The five number bet (also known as “the monster” or “the beast”) and, the line bet (or six number bet, or six-line bet)

Outside bets are placed on broader propositions so the risk is lower, and pay-outs are smaller. There are five types of outside bets, viz, outside proposition bets, the column bet, the dozens bet, odd or even bet, high or low bet, red or black bet.

Each of these inside and outside bets have different house advantages with respect to the American Roulette Wheel and the European or French Roulette Wheel.

The third kind of bets, announced bets, are unique betting combinations which are usually found in French and European Roulettes.

They are, Neighbours of zero, Third of the wheel, Orphelins, Zero Game Bets, etc.

Online casinos today offer many other innovative betting patterns apart from the usual ones which make the games even more interesting.

Roulette Strategies:

Since there are so many betting options in roulette, beginners may find it difficult to choose one. Finding the right bet depends on the choice of strategy the player wants to go for. A player using the classic progressive betting systems like Martingale or Fibonacci should pick even money bets like some of the outside bets. Bettors should ideally begin with smaller stakes and then go higher.

Betting Limits:

One thing that all roulette players should keep in mind is, each game has its own minimum and maximum betting limits which change accordingly with different bets. Players should settle for a betting strategy after considering the bet amount and betting limits.

Being aware of these basics will help beginners get a good idea of the game and its profitability and will make it more interesting.