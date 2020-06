Leading voices of the world must be exemplars in every way: EAM at RIC virtual meet

In his address at the foreign ministers meeting, he said, “This meeting reiterates our belief in time-tested principles of international relations; the challenge today is not of concepts & norms but equally of their practice.

He also added, “Leading voices of the world must be exemplars in every way; respecting international law, recognizing legitimate interest of partners, supporting multilateralism and promoting common good is only way to build a durable world order.”