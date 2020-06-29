Launch of “Gaganyaan” will not be affected by COVID pandemic: Dr. Jitendra Singh

Dr. Jitendra Singh informed that even though the training of four Indian astronauts in Russia had to be halted due to the pandemic but the department had kept a contingency cushion period both in the training programme and launch deadline.

He said, the training of astronauts has now been resumed and the launch is scheduled to take place as planned, before the 75th anniversary of India’s independence in 2022.

Speaking about Chandrayaan-3, India’s Lunar mission, Dr. Singh said, it is planned for launch next year.

He said, the mission will involve a lander, rover and a propulsion system to carry the modules to move but would not have an orbiter as the previous orbiter is fully operational.