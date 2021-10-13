Wednesday , October 13 2021

Lateral Recruitment to Senior Positions in the Government of India

The Department of Personnel & Training (DoP&T) requested the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on 14.12.2020 and 12.02.2021 to select suitable persons to join the Government at the level of Joint Secretary/ Director/ Deputy Secretary in various Ministries/ Departments of the Government of India on Contract/Deputation basis.

The UPSC launched Online Recruitment Application for Joint Secretary/ Director level Posts on 06.02.2021 with closing date as 22.03.2021 and for Deputy Secretary Level Posts on 20.03.2021 with closing date as 03.05.2021. In response, a total of 295 applications for Joint Secretary Level Posts, 1247 applications for Director Level Posts and 489 applications for Deputy Secretary Level Posts were received.

On the basis of the Online Application Forms submitted by the candidates, the Union Public Service Commission shortlisted 231 candidates for the interviews. The interviews were conducted from 27th September to 8th October 2021 and 31 candidates have been recommended as per the enclosed list.

List of Recommended Candidates

Lateral Recruitments

 

S.No.

  

Post

  

Ministry

 Name of the recommended candidate (Shri/Ms)
Joint Secretary
Joint Secretary, Department of Agriculture Cooperation and Farmers Welfare Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Samuel Praveen Kumar
Joint Secretary, Department of Commerce Ministry of Commerce and Industry Manish Chadha
Joint Secretary, Department of Revenue Ministry of Finance Balasubramanian Krishnamurthy
 

Director

 
Director(Agriculture Marketing), Department of Agriculture,Cooperation and Farmers Welfare Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Kapil Ashok Bendre
Director(Exports Marketing), Department of Commerce Ministry of Commerce and Industry NeerajGaba
Director(Logistics), Department of Commerce Ministry of Commerce and Industry SagarRameshraoKadu
Director (Cyber Security in Financial Sector), Department of Economic Affairs Ministry of Finance Prabhu Narayan
Director( Digital Economy and Fin Tech), Department of Economic Affairs Ministry of Finance HarshaBhowmik
Director (Financial Market), Department of Economic Affairs Ministry of Finance Shekhar Chaudhary
Director(Banking), Department of Financial Services Ministry of Finance HardikMukeshSheth
Director(Insurance),Department of Financial Services Ministry of Finance MandakiniBalodhi
Director(Arbitration and Conciliation Laws),  Department of Legal Affairs Ministry of Law and Justice Avnit Singh Arora
Director (Cyber Laws),  Department of Legal Affairs Ministry of Law and Justice Haimanti Bhattacharya
Director(Warehouse Expertise), Department of Food and Public Distribution Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Mateshwari Prasad Mishra
Director (Edu Tech), Department of Higher Education Ministry of Education Gaurav Singh
Director(ICT Edu), Department of School Education & Literacy Ministry of Education Edla Naveen Nicolas
Director (Media Management),   Department of School Education & Literacy Ministry of Education Mukta Agarwal
Director (Water Management), Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation Ministry of Jal Shakti Shiv Mohan Dixit
Director (Maternal Health Issues) Ministry of Health & Family Welfare Govind Kumar Bansal
Director (New Technology for Highway Development) Ministry of Road Transport and Highways Bidur Kant Jha
Director (Aviation Management) Ministry of Civil Aviation Avik Bhattacharyya
Director (Innovation in Education Entrepreneurship) Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship SandeshMadhavraoTilekar
Deputy Secretary
Deputy Secretary (Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Mission), Department of School Education and Literacy. Ministry of Education Reetu Chandra
Deputy Secretary (Environment Policy) Ministry of Environment Forests and Climate Change. RuchikaDrall
Deputy Secretary (Information Technologies) Ministry of Statistics &Programme Implementation Soumendu Ray
Deputy Secretary (Iron & Steel Industry) Ministry of Steel Sarathy Raja G
Deputy Secretary (Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code) Ministry of Corporate Affairs Rajan Jain
Deputy Secretary (Mining Legislation and Policy) Ministry of Mines Dheeraj Kumar
Deputy Secretary (Sagarmala and PPP) Ministry of Ports Shipping and Waterways. Rajesh Asati
Deputy Secretary (Manufacturing Sector) Ministry of Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises Gaurav Kishor Joshi
Deputy Secretary (Electricity Distribution) Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. Jamiruddin Ansari

