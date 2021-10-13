Lateral Recruitment to Senior Positions in the Government of India

The Department of Personnel & Training (DoP&T) requested the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on 14.12.2020 and 12.02.2021 to select suitable persons to join the Government at the level of Joint Secretary/ Director/ Deputy Secretary in various Ministries/ Departments of the Government of India on Contract/Deputation basis.

The UPSC launched Online Recruitment Application for Joint Secretary/ Director level Posts on 06.02.2021 with closing date as 22.03.2021 and for Deputy Secretary Level Posts on 20.03.2021 with closing date as 03.05.2021. In response, a total of 295 applications for Joint Secretary Level Posts, 1247 applications for Director Level Posts and 489 applications for Deputy Secretary Level Posts were received.

On the basis of the Online Application Forms submitted by the candidates, the Union Public Service Commission shortlisted 231 candidates for the interviews. The interviews were conducted from 27th September to 8th October 2021 and 31 candidates have been recommended as per the enclosed list.

List of Recommended Candidates

S.No. Post Ministry Name of the recommended candidate (Shri/Ms) Joint Secretary Joint Secretary, Department of Agriculture Cooperation and Farmers Welfare Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Samuel Praveen Kumar Joint Secretary, Department of Commerce Ministry of Commerce and Industry Manish Chadha Joint Secretary, Department of Revenue Ministry of Finance Balasubramanian Krishnamurthy Director Director(Agriculture Marketing), Department of Agriculture,Cooperation and Farmers Welfare Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Kapil Ashok Bendre Director(Exports Marketing), Department of Commerce Ministry of Commerce and Industry NeerajGaba Director(Logistics), Department of Commerce Ministry of Commerce and Industry SagarRameshraoKadu Director (Cyber Security in Financial Sector), Department of Economic Affairs Ministry of Finance Prabhu Narayan Director( Digital Economy and Fin Tech), Department of Economic Affairs Ministry of Finance HarshaBhowmik Director (Financial Market), Department of Economic Affairs Ministry of Finance Shekhar Chaudhary Director(Banking), Department of Financial Services Ministry of Finance HardikMukeshSheth Director(Insurance),Department of Financial Services Ministry of Finance MandakiniBalodhi Director(Arbitration and Conciliation Laws), Department of Legal Affairs Ministry of Law and Justice Avnit Singh Arora Director (Cyber Laws), Department of Legal Affairs Ministry of Law and Justice Haimanti Bhattacharya Director(Warehouse Expertise), Department of Food and Public Distribution Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Mateshwari Prasad Mishra Director (Edu Tech), Department of Higher Education Ministry of Education Gaurav Singh Director(ICT Edu), Department of School Education & Literacy Ministry of Education Edla Naveen Nicolas Director (Media Management), Department of School Education & Literacy Ministry of Education Mukta Agarwal Director (Water Management), Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation Ministry of Jal Shakti Shiv Mohan Dixit Director (Maternal Health Issues) Ministry of Health & Family Welfare Govind Kumar Bansal Director (New Technology for Highway Development) Ministry of Road Transport and Highways Bidur Kant Jha Director (Aviation Management) Ministry of Civil Aviation Avik Bhattacharyya Director (Innovation in Education Entrepreneurship) Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship SandeshMadhavraoTilekar Deputy Secretary Deputy Secretary (Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Mission), Department of School Education and Literacy. Ministry of Education Reetu Chandra Deputy Secretary (Environment Policy) Ministry of Environment Forests and Climate Change. RuchikaDrall Deputy Secretary (Information Technologies) Ministry of Statistics &Programme Implementation Soumendu Ray Deputy Secretary (Iron & Steel Industry) Ministry of Steel Sarathy Raja G Deputy Secretary (Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code) Ministry of Corporate Affairs Rajan Jain Deputy Secretary (Mining Legislation and Policy) Ministry of Mines Dheeraj Kumar Deputy Secretary (Sagarmala and PPP) Ministry of Ports Shipping and Waterways. Rajesh Asati Deputy Secretary (Manufacturing Sector) Ministry of Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises Gaurav Kishor Joshi Deputy Secretary (Electricity Distribution) Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. Jamiruddin Ansari

