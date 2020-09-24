Late MoS Railways Suresh Angadi consigned to flames in Delhi

Late MoS Railways Suresh Angadi was consigned to flames at a crematorium in Dwaraka in keeping with COVID protocols.

The Union Cabinet condoled the sad demise of Suresh C. Angadi, Union Minister of State for Railways. Cabinet also observed silence for two minutes in his memory.

The Cabinet also passed this resolution:

“The Cabinet expresses profound sorrow at the sad demise of Shri Suresh C. Angadi, Union Minister of State for Railways on 23rd September, 2020 at New Delhi. In his passing away, the nation has lost an eminent leader, an educationist, a distinguished parliamentarian and an able administrator. The Cabinet extends its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family on behalf of the Government and the entire nation.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu met the family and expressed his condolences. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also paid his tributes as did Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh.

Union I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar recalled his association with Suresh Angadi and paid his heartfelt condolences.

Apart from this, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Arjun Ram Meghwal and other leaders went to the late Union Minister’s South Avenue residence and bid last adieu….paying their tributes.

Born on 1st June, 1955 at KK Koppa village in Belagavi District of Karnataka, Suresh Angadi completed his graduation from S.S.S. Samithi College, Belagavi and thereafter obtained a degree in Law from Raja Lakhamgouda law College, Belagavi.

A member of Bhartiya Janata Party, he became Vice- President of a Party’s Belagavi District unit in 1996. He was nominated as President of the Belagavi District Unit in 2001 and continued to hold that post until he was nominated as Party’s candidate for the Belagavi Lok Sabha Constituency in 2004. He won by a large margin and became a member of the 14th Lok Sabha.

He was re-elected to the Lok Sabha from Belagavi in 2009, 2014 and 2019. In May, 2019, Angadi became Minister of State for Railways.



He was involved in many social and cultural activities with special interest in Industry, Agriculture and Education of the poor. He was also Chairman, Suresh Angadi Education Foundation, Belgaum since 2009.

In the passing away of Suresh Angadi, the nation has lost an able administrator, minister and leader, committed to the well being of the people, being with them in their joys and sorrows.