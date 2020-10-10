Last rites on mortal remains of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan performed with full State honours

Chirag Paswan, the son of the departed leader, performed the last rites. The Guard of Honour was accorded by Jawans of Army, Navy and Air Force at the venue of the funeral. The State Police also accorded Guard of Honour.



Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Ministers of State Nityanand Rai, Ashwini Kumar Choubey and leaders of different political parties, LJP supporters arrived to bid last adieu to their beloved leader.



The Chief Minister and other prominent personalities paid their rich tributes to mortal remains of the departed leader.



Earlier, thousands of people participated in the funeral procession of the departed leader. His supporters chanted slogans in support of their leader. During the procession slogans like “Ram Vilas Amar Rahe” echoed in the surrounding.

