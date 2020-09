Last rites of MoS Railways Suresh Angadi to be held today

Suresh Angadi had passed away on Wednesday night.

Due to his demise, it was decided that the national flag will be flown half mast today in all Government offices in Delhi.

President, Vice President, Prime Minister and Union Cabinet expressed condolences at the demise of the minister.

Suresh Angadi represented Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency for four times.