Last month Revision Study Plan for CAT 2020 Exam | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

The Common Admission Test [CAT] is considered as one of the most competitive and prestigious management entrance examinations in the country. This year, it is slated for November 26th 2020. With the growing number of candidates each year, the exam has become ever more cut-throat and the importance of a solid and compact CAT preparation strategy can’t be overvalued.

In this article, we not only provide you with a week-by-week CAT study plan but also some of the highly-favoured tips which will help you give the right direction to your CAT preparation strategy score better marks in CAT 2020 exam.

How to Prepare for CAT 2020: Exam Pattern

As you may already know, the CAT is a Computer-based Test. Given below is a table capturing all the important details of the CAT 2020 exam. However, The syllabus of the CAT 2020 is not fixed and may or may not be tweaked every year.

CAT Details Particulars Total Questions in CAT 100 Total Marks 300 Exam Format Computer-based Total Duration 2 hours Marking Scheme Correct Answer: +3 marks Incorrect Answer: -1 mark [only applies for MCQs] Types of Questions Multiple Choice Question [MCQ] & Type in the Answer [TITA] Sections Quantitative Aptitude Logical Reasoning & Data Interpretation [DILR] Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension [VARC] Time 120 minutes [40 minutes per section with sectional time limits]

How to Prepare for CAT 2020: CAT Study Plan

The following table gives a week-wise CAT study plan which you can follow to prepare a CAT preparation daily schedule.

Week Topics Topics Topics Week 1 Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension [VARC] Reading Comprehension, Sentence Correction, Error Detection, Jumbled Sentences, Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning [DILR] Data Interpretation Sets, Cause & Effect, Assertion & Reason, Data Sufficiency, Statements & Conclusion, Advanced Puzzles, Syllogism Quantitative Aptitude [QA] Ratio & Proportion, Number System, Speed & Distance, Simplification, Percentages, Profit & Loss, Partnerships, Averages, Inequalities, Clocks, Puzzles, Venn Diagram During Each Week 1 VARC Test* + 1 DILR Test + 1 QA Test + 1 Mock Test [You can alternate as per your suitability] Week 2 VARC Active & Passive Voice, Cloze Test, Analogies, Reverse Analogies, Vocabulary [Synonyms, Antonyms, One-word Substitution] DILR Arithmetic, Situational, Analytical Reasoning, Behavioral Reasoning, Conditions and Grouping Test, QA Functions & Linear Equations, Series, Sequences & Progressions, Simple & Compound Interest, Probability, Graphs & Tables, During Each Week 1 VARC Test* + 1 DILR Test + 1 QA Test + 1 Mock Test [You can alternate as per your suitability] Week 3 VARC Reading Comprehension, Sentence Correction, Error Detection, Vocabulary [Synonyms, Antonyms, One-word Substitution] DILR Critical Reasoning/Inference, Paragraph Formation Questions etc. Fact, Inference, Judgement, Binary Logic, Logical Sequence, Assumption, Premise, Conclusion QA Polynomials, Geometry, Trigonometry, Quadratic Equations, Permutation & Combination During Each Week 1 VARC Test* + 1 DILR Test + 1 QA Test + 3 Mock Test [You can alternate as per your suitability] Week 4 VARC Revisit English Grammar, Reading Comprehension, Critical Reasoning/ Inference, Vocabulary DILR Revisit Critical Reasoning/Inference, Logical Sequence, Assumption, Premise, Conclusion, Situational, Analytical Reasoning, Data Interpretation Sets QA Revisit Functions, Equations, Probability, Geometry, Data Interpretation Sets, Progressions, Number System and related topics Go through your notes from all the previous weeks and do not break the previous CAT preparation daily schedule

CAT preparation daily schedule Revise important formulae, techniques and strategies for all the sections.

Try not touching any new topics. Focus on what you know and leave the rest.

Solve at least one and if possible two full-length strictly timed mock tests every day.

Keep reviewing your notes and XAT preparation books. Learn through creative learning strategies like flow charts, diagrams, placards, etc. Revise and Revisit important topics and exam strategies.

Complete 1 Mock Test every day until one day before exam day. Exam Day Be ready for your exam.

How to Prepare for CAT 2020: CAT Study Plan Tips

Given below are some the tips that will aid you to formulate a solid CAT preparation strategy.

Underlying Approach: The most important CAT preparation strategy we can give is to devise a plan around the fact that you will not be able to switch between sections. Therefore, it is extremely important to start confidently in the VARC section and then carry that later into the exam. Further, as QA is the last and final section, you must be energetic and active as it requires a concrete presence of mind.

Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension: In the VARC section, close to 24 questions are typically asked from Reading Comprehension with 2-4 questions belonging to Sentence Correction, Jumbled Sentences, Para Summary and Facts, Inferences & Judgements each. Further, marking around 28-29 questions out of 34 correctly will easily help you crack the exam.

Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning [DILR]: The DILR section carries normally 32 questions [96 marks] which are equally divided into DI and LR. Out of this, 25-28 may be MCQs a rest non-MCQs.

Quantitative Aptitude [QA]: Generally considered a scoring yet tricky, the QA section comprises of 34 questions in general with 23-27 MCQs and 7-11 non-MCQs.

In the DILR section, the more drawn-out the set, the tougher it is to solve, thus, it is better to have a brief go-through over the section and attempt the shorter ones first and then return to the longer one later.

Time Management: Unlike previous years, the time allotted to each section has been reduced from 60 minutes per section to 40 minutes per section. This leaves out only around 72 seconds per question. Thus, it has become all the more instrumental to stick to a stringent per question rule. Skip onto the next question immediately if you cross over the limit. During your CAT preparation daily schedule, solve the short as well as mock tests in a timed manner as much as possible.

While the above CAT preparation daily schedule will surely give you the right direction, the answer to the ‘How to prepare for CAT 2020’ question lies in your sincere efforts, confidence and dedication. Keep working, have faith in your abilities and give your best.