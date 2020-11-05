Last day of poll campaigning in Bihar

In this phase, 78 constituencies spread over 15 districts including Kishanganj ,Katihar, Madhepura and Supaul will go to polls on the 7th of November.



Polling for by election to Valmiki Nagar Parliamentary seat, will also be held simultaneously.



Stalwarts of BJP, RJD and Congress are making last ditch effort to woo the voters.



They are addressing series of back to back election meetings.



Leaders of left parties including Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) and Hindustani Awam Morcha ( HAM) are also busy in addressing rallies and road shows.



Meanwhile, the Election Commission has released final voter turnout of the Second Phase of Assembly elections.



An estimated 55.70 per cent voting was recorded in this phase.



Female voters’ turnout was 58.80 per cent while male turnout was 52.92 per cent.

AIR correspondent reports, seeking support in favour of NDA candidates, BJP President J. P. Nadda said, Opposition has no agenda of development, they are only misguiding people of the state.

Addressing an election rally in Madhbani, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, terrorism and naxalism could not be expanded in country, if politics of appeasement was not adopted.

In Kishanganj and Araria, Senior RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav said, this in not for Assembly elections, but it is agitation for eradication of unemployment.

In an election meeting in Madhepura, Janta Dal (United) President Nitish Kumar said, some people are promoting divisive forces, if they will be voted to power, the situation in the state will plunge into dark days of pre-2005 era.

Addressing an election meeting in support of Grand Alliance, Senior Congress leader and Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said, double engine government in the state has become old and change of this government in necessary.

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi said, Congress is not in a position to stop BJP from coming to power.

Leaders of LJP and Left parties are also addressing election meetings and road shows in support of their party candidates.