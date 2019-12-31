Last date to link PAN card with Aadhaar extended to 31st March

The last date to link PAN card with Aadhaar has been extended to 31st March next year. The relief was announced by the Central Board of Direct Taxes just a day before the earlier deadline of 31st December. This is the third time the due date has been extended.

The C.B.D.T frames policy for the Income Tax Department.

In September last year, the Supreme Court had declared the government’s flagship Aadhaar scheme as constitutionally valid and held that the biometric ID would remain mandatory for the filing of income tax returns and allotment of PAN card.

Section 139 A.A (2) of the Income Tax Act says that every person having PAN as on 1st July 2017, and is eligible to obtain Aadhaar, must intimate his Aadhaar number to the tax authorities.

