Last annular solar eclipse of 2019 takes place forming ‘ring of fire’ around Sun

Today is the final solar eclipse of the year 2019. The annular eclipse created a ring of fire in the sky.

The rare celestial event is being seen in a number of countries in Europe, Asia, Australia and Africa.

Several parts of the country witnessed the last solar eclipse of the decade.

The phenomenon was treat for the sky gazers in Kerala where a perfect Ring of Fire could be witnessed as the moon covered up the Sun in the centre.