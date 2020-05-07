Lankan President expresses optimism as govt prepares to resume economic activities from next week

He expressed these sentiments during a meeting of Presidential task force for economic revival and poverty eradication which also discussed modalities for resumption of civilian life and work. President said apparel and tourism sectors which make a huge contribution to the national economy should be revitalized to suit the changing situations.

President expressed the view that new opportunities are open to attract tourists from countries where the COVID situation has subdued. He said medical tourism can be promoted by highlighting the capabilities of an indigenous medical system that was used for the treatment of the virus-infected people.

Rajpaksa said in order to encourage high-spending tourists, visa must be issued to them supplemented by an internationally recognized certificate. Meanwhile, 29 persons were tested positive of COVID yesterday bringing the number of active cases to 571. Among those tested positive yesterday are 24 navy personnel and five who came in contact with them.

The past two weeks have seen over 400 navy personnel infected while the number of infections among general population has decreased considerably. Nine people have died so far and 215 recovered out of a total of 795 infections so far. The country is under curfew till Sunday and next week is likely to see relaxation of curfew for office workers and for limited public purpose.