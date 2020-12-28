Landmark peak in India’s Covid19 trajectory- Daily new cases drop to 18,732 after 6 months

India has scaled a significant peak in the fight against the global pandemic.

Daily new caseload dropped below 19,000 after 6 months. 18,732 were added to the national tally in the last 24 hours. The new added cases were 18,653 on 1st July, 2020.

India’s total Active Caseload has fallen to 2.78 lakh (2,78,690) today. This is the lowest after 170 days. The total active cases were 2,76,682 on 10th July, 2020.

The country has reported a trend of sustained decrease in the number of active cases. India’s present active caseload consists of just 2.74% of India’s Total Positive Cases.

21,430 cases recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours. This has led to a net decline of 2,977 from the total active caseload.

The total recovered cases stand at 97,61,538. The gap between Recovered Cases and Active Cases, that is steadily increasing, is nearing 95 lakhs and presently stands at 94,82,848.

The difference in the New Recoveries outnumbering New Cases has also improved the Recovery Rate to 95.82% today. This difference is continuously growing as the recoveries outpace the daily new cases.

72.37% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 3,782 newly recovered cases. 1,861 people recovered in West Bengal followed by 1,764 in Chhattisgarh.

76.52% of the new cases are concentrated in 10 States and UTs.

Kerala reported the highest daily new cases at 3,527. It is followed by Maharashtra with 2,854 new cases.

279 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Ten States/UTs account for 75.27% of new deaths.

Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (60). West Bengal and Delhi follow with 33 and 23 daily deaths, respectively.

Please share this news







